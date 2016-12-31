PM Modi's address his way of thanking people for backing note

The slew of measures announced by Modi, will also accelerate growth by encouraging the MSME

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, said the welfare measures announced by him were his way of thanking people for their unstinted support to demonetisation and will help the poor and boost economy.



"The Prime Minister has congratulated people on having ensured that the world's largest drive against corruption and is a huge success. A series of welfare measures for women, senior citizens, farmers and middle classes are his way of thanking the people for their unstinted support," spokesperson G V L Narsimha Rao said.



The slew of measures announced by Modi, he said, will also accelerate growth by encouraging the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector and by increasing outlays for micro enterprises under the Mudra scheme, besides raising interest subsidy for farmers to realise greater agricultural growth.



A day after the expiry of the 50-day period since announcing demonetisation, Modi today announced new housing schemes targeting the poor and lower middle class, besides unveiling a number of sops for farmers, pregnant women, senior citizens and small industries.



Press Trust of India