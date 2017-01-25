TRENDING ON BS
Modi, Shah among 40 star campaigners for BJP in Uttarakhand

Satpal Maharaj, who has been fielded from Chaubatakhal, will tour state to drum up support for BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Dehradun 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP President Amit Shah. Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah, Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parrikar are among 40 star campaigners who will campaign for the party in Uttarakhand which goes to polls on February 15.

Other leaders to campaign for the party in the state are Mathura MP Hema Malini and Union Minister for Textiles Smriti Irani, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said in a letter to the Election Commission of India whose copy was distributed among the media.

Prominent among the rest of the party campaigners are Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Radha Mohan Singh besides former chief ministers of the state Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Vijay Bahuguna.

Satpal Maharaj, who has been fielded by the party from Chaubatakhal, will also tour the state to drum up support for the party.

