Modi, Tendulkar most talked about parliamentarians on Facebook

and cricketing legend Tendulkar have emerged as the most popular parliamentarians in 2017 on social networking platform,



was the most talked about member, while Tendulkar the most popular member on Facebook, it said in a statement.



The ranking is based on total interactions including reactions, and comments for 2017.Others in the tally included names like RK Sinha, Amit Shah, andAmong apex bodies, PMO was most popular on followed by The Ministry of External Affairs topped amongst ministries.PMO has 13.74 million followers and 13.82 million likes on its Page. Ram Nath Kovind, on the other hand, had 4.88 million followers and 4.9 million likes on his page.Amongst state governments, emerged as the most popular, followed by Vasundhara Raje ( CM).Interestingly, while BJP ranked first amongst political parties, it was followed by and Indian National Congress trailed at the third spot.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)