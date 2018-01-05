Modi walks up to Manmohan in RS, shakes hands

Modi today shook hands with former Singh soon after the was adjourned sine die.



The cordial "handshake" came barely weeks after the duo had been locked in a bitter war of words over elections.



As soon as M Venkiah Naidu adjourned the House sine die and 'Vande Mataram' was rendered, Modi was seen moving towards the opposition benches shaking hands with some members, including his predecessor.He reached the seat of the former premier, shook hands with him for quite some time and spoke to him.Among others with whom the was seen shaking hands were Deputy and veteran Karan Singh, who was bid farewell by the Upper House today as his tenure ends on January 27.The show of cordiality between the incumbent and the former follows a rare row that broke out last month after Modi insinuated that Singh had colluded with in the polls and latter hitting back saying a "dangerous precedent" was being set by such accusations and seeking apology.Both the Houses had witnessed stormy protests over the issue with an adamant opposition seeking apology from Modi for his statement during poll campaign and the BJP sticking to its point that PM would not apologise.

