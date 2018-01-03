Mohun Bagan elevates Shankarlal Chakraborty to chief coach

today elevated Shankarlal Chakraborty to the chief coach's post till the end of season in less than 24 hours after resigned.



Chakraborty, who has been with the team as assistant coach since July 2014, was at the helm of affairs during the Calcutta Football League Division 2017, where they were pipped to the title by bitter foes East Bengal.



senior team will resume training tomorrow morning and post-training Chakraborty will interact with media, a statement read.Sen stepped down as the minutes after they succumbed to a 1-2 defeat to a 10-man City FC, their first defeat of the season that came at their home ground."The club management would like to thank Sen for all the hard work he has done being in charge of the team for the past three years. We wish him all success for his future endeavors," the statement said.have slipped to fifth place in standings after three draws and a loss as they next face defending champions Aizawl here on December 7.

