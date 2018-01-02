MOIL revises rates of manganese ore, other products

State-run has revised the rates of various grades of ore and



The fixed/revised prices of different grades of ore and are effective from January 1, 2018, the PSU said in a statement.



"It is to inform that in line with the business practice of fixing/revising prices ore, the company has fixed/revised prices of different grades of ore and other products," said.Providing the details, it said the prices of ferro grade, SMGR (Mn 30 per cent and Mn 25 per cent) and have been increased by about 12.5 per cent.The rates of fines have been increased by about 10 per cent on the existing prices whereas electrolytic dioxide (EMD) increased by about 7.5 per cent.All changes were made on the existing rates which the company did not provide in the statement.Lastly, ferro manganese/ferro slag and some identified grades of ore continue to be sold on e- auction basis as well as through Metal Mandi (M3) of MSTC, said.At present, operates 10 mines, 6 in and 4 in produces and sells different grades of Ore.is mainly used in alloys such as It increases the strength ofor Mangalloy contains about 13 per cent and is extremely strong and is used for railway tracks, safes, rifle barrels and prison bars. Managnese is also used in making cans of drinks.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)