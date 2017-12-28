MonkeyBox acqui-hires 75inabox

Foodtech startup announced the acqui-hire of 75inabox that focusses on delivering customised nutrition-based meals to adults.



With this acquisition, that provides nutritious meals to children in schools is now expanding its customer portfolio to corporates and offices based in and will be focusing on delivering delicious and fresh home cooked meals, the company said in a release.



It said as part of the the founders and team of 75inabox will be joining team."We look forward to leveraging our joint understanding of importance of nutrition and we feel that with this acqui-hire, we'll be able to reach out to a greater audience," said.Post the acquisition, 75inabox will start delivering meal boxes to corporates across Bengaluru, said adding that the subscription model will be available in two packages - 5 days and 22 days and will provide breakfast, lunch and snacks.Started by and inOctober, 2015, is currently catering to 2000-plus children across 200-plus schools in and plans to expand toother cities.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)