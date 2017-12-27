Moody's lowers OIL's baseline credit rating to baa3 from baa2

Investors Service has lowered the state-owned Limited's baseline credit assessment (BCA) to baa3 from following the of an and gas block in in 2016 and share buyback in June this year.



"The lowering of the BCA to baa3 from is driven by our expectation that the company's credit metrics, which have weakened on the back of and shareholder payments, are unlikely to recover to a level more appropriate for a BCA," Vikas Halan, Vice President and Senior Credit Officer said in a report.



acquired stakes in and gas fields in for USD1 billion in 2016 and also executed share buybacks of Rs 1527 crore in June 2017. These exercises resulted in an increase in its net borrowings to over Rs 8000 crore as of September 2017, compared to a net position in March 2016, said.Even though an improvement in prices will result in higher flows, will continue to generate negative free flows as its dividend payments and capital expenditures will remain high.The company may also need to make further buybacks under the guidelines issued by the government of for the state-owned companies, it added.Consequently, expects OIL's borrowings to remain high over the next 2-3 years, unless the company decides to monetise some of its non-core investments, such as its stake in Indian Corporation Ltd."The affirmation of OIL's issuer rating reflects our expectation of the high likelihood of extraordinary support that results in a one-notch uplift from its baa3 BCA," Halan added.accounts for about 8 per cent of India's total (excluding condensate) and natural gas production, along with 8 per cent of its proved reserves in fiscal 2017.also benefits from the competitive cost structure of its onshore operations, resulting in high profitability and solid operating flow generation. The company also has a robust liquidity profile with and equivalents, (including investments in liquid mutual funds) of Rs 4,400 crore as of 30 September 2017 against no short-term debt."The outlook on the ratings is stable, reflecting the stable outlook of India's sovereign rating. An upgrade of OIL's ratings to baa1 will require an upgrade of India's sovereign rating to baa1," the rating agency said.

