Moradabad coldest in UP

was the coldest recorded city in as dry continued its spell in the state that witnessed moderate to dense at several places today.



According to the meteorological department, day temperatures fell in Varanasi, Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, and Meerut, while mercury took a plunge during the night in Gorakhpur in eastern UP.



The lowest minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Moradabad, the office said.The maximum temperatures recorded at was 16.4 degrees Celsius, while registered 15.4, Gorakhpur 16.4, 16.6 and state capital 15.1.The minimum temperatures recorded at was 8.6 degrees Celsius, while registered 8, Gorakhpur 6.2, 7.6 and 9.4.Cold day conditions are very likely at isolated places tomorrow, while shallow to moderate is very likely at few places over the state on January 4 and January 5, the office said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)