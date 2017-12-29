More Indians travel on impulse, advance booking for holidays

Booking flight tickets and hotels months in advance while planning a is a thing of the past as more and more Indians are turning into impulse holidaymakers, a study carried out by marketplace ixigo said.



According to the survey, more than 30 per cent of those planning to within the country, booked their flights the same month in which they intended to



For those planning to fly overseas, this figure was even higher -- 50 per cent of the total number of people surveyed.The firm analysed data from over two lakh users on its platform. The sample studied involved equal representation of men and women, between the ages 18 and 65 years, from across the country.The survey stated that when it comes to hotel bookings, over 48 per cent of domestic and 43 per cent of international travellers make reservations within 30 days of the intendedIn contrast, only 16 per cent domestic and less than 25 per cent international travellers booked hotels four or more months in advance, it highlighted.of ixigo Aloke Bajpai attributes the trend to the use of technology, which has simplified an otherwise arduous procedure of booking flights and holidays."This is due to the flexibility to book anytime anywhere that travellers enjoy due to advanced technology, uninterrupted connectivity and easy updates that keep them informed about fare prediction, offers and online reviews," Bajpai said.He said higher purchasing power among travellers as well as enticing offers across the industry enable them to make smarter decisions.Launched in 2007, ixigo claims to connect over 80 million travellers to over 100 suppliers and online agencies. It aggregates and compares real-time information, prices and availability for flights, trains, buses, cabs, hotels and packages.

