Most public grievances against UP, Maha, Delhi govts: Centre

A majority of public grievances were raised against governments of Uttar Pradesh, and on a range of issues last year, the was informed today.



Around 3 lakh grievances were received by the Centre against the government, 1.81 lakh complaints against and 1,65,310 complaints against Delhi, between January and November in 2017, of State for Personnel said in a written reply.



These grievances were received through the Central Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) -- a centralised system to receive public complaints against various organisations.A total of 17.28 lakh grievances were received through the CPGRAMS in 2017 (till November).About 2.88 lakh and 1.65 lakh grievances related to Uttar Pradesh and governments, respectively were disposed of, the said.In case of the government, a total of 1,65,486 complaints as against 1,65,310 grievances filed, were disposed of. Around 170 more grievances, brought forward from previous years', were cleared in 2017, Singh said.There were 2.41 lakh and 1.36 lakh grievances against in 2016 and 2015, respectively.had got 1.71 lakh and 87,711 complaints in 2016 and 2015, respectively. Whereas, the had 1.63 lakh and 1.24 lakh public grievances respectively, he said.A total of 14.83 lakh and 10.49 lakh grievances were received on the CPGRAMS during 2016 and 2015, respectively.There were 91,926 complaints against BJP-ruled Rajasthan government, 81,275 against Madhya Pradesh, 77,560 against and 26,738 against during 2017, the said.had got 88,074 public grievances, 85,440, 74,002, 71,525, 64,852, 43,893, 36,819, Telangana 33,037, 32,759, Odisha 32,225 and 30,020, between January and November last year, he said.Uttarakhand got 29,263 public complaints, 23,950, 12,991, 11,757, Chandigarh 9,215, 4,182 and 3,135, Singh said.There were 2,233 complaints against Meghalaya, 2,220 against Puducherry, 2,144 against Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 1,544 against Manipur, 1,002 against Arunachal Pradesh, 701 against Nagaland, 674 against Dadra and Nagar Haveli, 585 against Sikkim, 491 against and 104 against Lakshadweep administrations during the same period, the MoS added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)