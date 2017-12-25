Mother-daughter duo from Haryana die as car falls into canal

A speeding car with a family from fell into a canal at a village here, leaving a 50-year-old woman and her 25-year-old daughter dead, police said today.



The incident occurred last evening at Ading village when the woman (Kamla), her daughter (Kavita) and her husband Hari Singh were returning after pilgrimage at Goverdhan hillock.



of Police Aditya Kumar Shukla said the speeding car fell into the canal after a suspected collision with some object.Soon some villagers and passersby reached the spot and fished out the woman and her daughter, while her husband himself swam to safety, the SP said.Shukla said all three were rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Kamla and Kavita dead. was now stable, he said.The family from Palwal in was returning after performing a circumambulation of the Goverdhan hillock, Shukla said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)