Motley Crue biopic crew member electrocuted on set

A crew member working on the Motley Crue biopic, "The Dirt" was electrocuted during production and was rushed to the hospital. The incident happened over the weekend in New Orleans where the film is shooting, reported TMZ. According to the website, the crew member was working on a rooftop when he got a shock. The entire cast was on the set a day before the incident took place. Machine Gun Kelly is playing Tommy Lee, "Game of Thrones" star Iwan Theon is Mick Mars, Douglas Booth plays Nikki Sixx and Daniel Webber is stepping into Vince Neil's shoes. Jeff Tremaine is directing the project from a script by Rich Wilkes and Tom Kapinos.
