Motofumi Shitara to head Yamaha operations in India

Japanese two wheeler major Yamaha today announced the appointment of as of company's operations.



will be taking over as the of Yamaha Motor group of companies, the company said in a statement.



He will also additionally hold the position of Managing of Yamaha Motor and Yamaha Motor Sales, it added.replaces and who are completing their respected tenures in on January 1, 2018.While Fujita held the position of Chairman, Yamaha Motor group of Companies, Asano was Managing of Yamaha Motor Sales.Yamaha also elevated as from earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)