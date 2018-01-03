JUST IN
Business Standard

Mount Maunganui, Jan 3 (AFP) Scoreboard of the third

AFP  |  Mount Maunganui 

Scoreboard of the third Twenty20 International between New Zealand and West Indies, here today:

New Zealand


M. Guptill c Walton b Emrit 63

C. Munro c Hetmyer b Brathwaite 104

T. Bruce b Brathwaite 23

A. Kitchen run out(Walton/Emrit) 9

K. Williamson b Taylor 19

G. Phillips not out 7

M. Santner not out 6

Extras: (lb4, w7, nb1) 12

Total (for five wickets; 20 overs) 243

Fall of wickets: 1-136, 2-191, 3-204, 4-226, 5-226.

Bowling: Taylor 4-0-53-1 (1nb), Badree 4-0-51-0 (1w), Nurse 4-0-43-0, Brathwaite 4-0-50-2 (2w), Emrit 4-0-42-1.

West Indies

C. Walton c Munro b Southee 0

C. Gayle c Phillips b Southee 0

A. Fletcher b Sodhi 46

R. Powell c Williamson b Kitchen 16

S. Hetmyer run out (Guptill/Phillips) 7

C. Brathwaite c Bruce b Boult 15

A. Nurse not out 14

R. Emrit lbw b Sodhi 5

J. Taylor c Santner b Boult 13

S. Badree c Bruce b Southee 2

S. Hope Injured. Did not bat

Extras: (w4, nb2) 6

Total: (for 9 wickets; 16.3 overs) 124

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-42, 4-49, 5-80, 6-92, 7-99, 8-114, 9-124.

Bowling: Southee 2.3-0-21-3, Boult 4-0-29-2 (3w, 2nb), Kitchen 4-0-33-1 (1w), Santner 2-0-16-0, Sodhi 4-0-25-2.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 15:05 IST

