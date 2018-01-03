Mount Maunganui, Jan 3 (AFP) Scoreboard of the third

Scoreboard of the third International between and West Indies, here today:







M. Guptill c Walton b Emrit 63C. Munro c Hetmyer b Brathwaite 10423A. Kitchen run out(Walton/Emrit) 9K. Williamson b Taylor 19G. Phillips not out 7M. Santner not out 6Extras: (lb4, w7, nb1) 12Total (for five wickets; 20 overs) 243Fall of wickets: 1-136, 2-191, 3-204, 4-226, 5-226.Bowling: Taylor 4-0-53-1 (1nb), Badree 4-0-51-0 (1w), 4-0-43-0, Brathwaite 4-0-50-2 (2w), Emrit 4-0-42-1.C. Walton c Munro b Southee 0A. Fletcher b Sodhi 46b Kitchen 16S. Hetmyer run out (Guptill/Phillips) 7C. Brathwaite c 15A. not out 14R. Emrit lbw b Sodhi 513S. Badree c 2Did not batExtras: (w4, nb2) 6Total: (for 9 wickets; 16.3 overs) 124Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-1, 3-42, 4-49, 5-80, 6-92, 7-99, 8-114, 9-124.Bowling: Southee 2.3-0-21-3, Boult 4-0-29-2 (3w, 2nb), Kitchen 4-0-33-1 (1w), Santner 2-0-16-0, Sodhi 4-0-25-2.

