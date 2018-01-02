Move to reduce weight of school bags in WB primary schools

is taking steps to reduce the weight of school bags for students in primary schools, said.



said he has asked the to reduce the weight of school bags.



"I have asked the to consider options to reduce the weight of text books," the said today.Asked how this could be accomplished, said, "There are many ways.""We have to ensure the total weight of pages in a single text book does not exceed the carrying capacity of a child. We have to see if the number of pictures in a particular book is more than required."The will look into these things and take an appropriate decision without compromising on the quality of the text books," the said.said, "The has taken up the issue of reducing weight of primary school text books with the committee. We are discussing the matter among ourselves and weighing options."The move followed demands made by a primary school teachers' organisation at a recent meeting with the that the weight of school bags of primary school students be reduced. The meeting had been convened to elicit the opinion of all stakeholders to bring back the 'Pass-Fail' system from primary stage .The Primary School Teachers' organisation had pointed out at the meeting that a text book 'Amar Boi' compiled three subjects Bengali, English and Mathematics in a single volume, weighing around 1 kilogramme and asked the to split it into three separate books - subject-wise.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)