MP demands law to discourage begging

A demand to frame a strict to discourage begging was made in the today.



Shwait Malik (BJP), through a Zero Hour mention, said begging has become a menace, with visitors also being hounded.



A strict should be framed to discourage begging, he said, adding that those indulging in begging and were healthy, should take up jobs of labourers or guards and not beg.The physically challenged should be given assistance, he said.(JD-U) asked the Centre to give Rs 7,636 crore it had demand for flood relief and also waive farm and cattle loans.Raising the issue of the "disastrous" move to close 7 out of the 12 of Presses and all the Indian Railway printing presses, (CPI-M) said the move ran contrary to the 'Make in India' campaign of the as it destructs domesticHe said the move was termed "extremely unfair" by the parliamentary standing committee on urban development in its report tabled in Parliament last August.The concerned ministry, he said, had told the committee that the presses were working very hard despite extreme shortage of manpower and had Rs 390 crore in outstanding dues to different ministries.Stating that the workers were agitating against the move, he said modernisation of the presses was needed and not shutting them down.(Cong) raised the issue of increasing crimes against women in and asked the to take it seriously.She said the depiction of women and glorification of crime in the media and has played a role in encouraging crime. Police, she said, has to be empowered.said the issue raised was very serious and the media, cinema and have a great responsibility of not glorifying crime."We have to think about improving the situation overall," he said.(Cong) raised the issue of electoral reforms and said the should come out with clear-cut guidelines on counting of paper slips of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and the EVMs.Also, the clearly define the Code of Conduct and which development schemes and programmes can be allowed during electioneering, instead of leaving it to the discretion of poll officials, he said.S Muthukaruppan (AIAMDK) demanded that the Centre should raise the supply of subsidised sugar to Tamil Nadu, as a recent reduction had led the state to cough up Rs 1,300 crore annually to enable the supply of the sweetener at below market price levels.

