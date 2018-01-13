MP farmer ends life, blames private money lenders in video

A allegedly committed suicide and blamed five lenders for his extreme step in a video recorded on his before his death, police said today. The farmer, Vinod Patidar, was a resident of a village about 30km from the Neemuch district headquarter here. Sub-Divisional of Police (SDOP) Ravindra Boyat said: "A 30-year-old farmer, identified as Vinod Patidar, committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance at Alhed village under station area on Thursday night." Patidar had recorded a video on his before taking the extreme step. In the clip, he has blamed five lenders for ending his life, he said. "We found a video in the of the deceased yesterday.

In the video, he has accused five private lenders of harassing him despite repaying the loans taken from them," the said. The SDOP said the police have seized the mobile and an investigation was underway. A case against these private lenders would be registered under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide) if some substance is found in the farmer's allegations during the investigation, he said. According to the police, Patidar, in the video, has named the five lenders, who he claimed, were threatening and pressurising him to pay Rs 4 lakh. He has said these persons had taken away his tractor. So, he is taking the extreme step to save his self-esteem, Boyat said, quoting from the video. After recording the video, he consumed some poisonous substance and died on way to hospital, the said. Patidar Samaj's local unit said the had written a letter to the on January 4, seeking permission for euthanasia, citing "threat" to his life from the private lenders. Euthanasia is the practice of intentionally ending a life to relieve pain and suffering. demanded strict police action against the lenders allegedly responsible for the suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)