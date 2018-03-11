MP: Fed up with harassment, girl kills self

A 14-year-old girl committed in the city as she was facing harassment by a youth who lived next-door, police said today. The incident took place under the limits of the Civil Lines Police station. "The girl hanged herself from a fan at her house last night," sub- A N Mishra said. The 17-year-old youth, who often followed the girl to her school and a coaching centre, approached her last evening and forced her to take a mobile phone and asked her to be in touch with him, Mishra said. When the girl complained to her parents, they ticked him off, which led to a heated argument between the two families, the said. Amid the quarrel, the girl ran inside and hanged herself after locking herself in a room. Her parents broke open the door and rushed her to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, Mishra said. Police apprehended the youth under the IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) and further investigations was on, said of the station.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)