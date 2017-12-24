MP govt told to appoint officers in CMO to answer RTI queries

To ensure hassle-free access to governance-related information to people, the Information Commission has directed Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office to appoint Public Information Officers (PIOs) to reply to RTI queries.



The move follows a complaint by anti-corruption activist Dubey to the transparency watchdog that RTI queries to the CMO and the chief secretary's office were being answered by the PIO of the general administration department.



A PIO acts as a to receive and dispose of RTI applications received at the department concerned.As per the Right to Information Act, all public authorities (or departments) must have Central Public Information Officers (CPIOs) or PIO and to deal with the applications made under the transparencyIn its order, the said according to the RTI Act, the offices of and the CMO are public authorities.It is directed that the chief secretary's office and the CMO appoint both the and as per their need to ensure that information is easily accessible to people, the order said.Dubey termed the order an important step towards transparency. "The state should have on its own appointed the officers for quick disposal of the RTI Act.

