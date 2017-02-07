MPC begins policy review meet amid rate cut hopes by RBI

Expert opinions were divided if the RBI
governor-led panel will recommend cut in interest rate
by 0.25 per cent to give fillip to growth or maintain status quo because of inflationary pressure from rising oil
prices.
Banks
are flush with low-cost deposits
on account of demonetisation
of high-value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, as a result of which their lending rates fell by up to 1 per cent last month.
Although banks
and industry have been pitching for cut in benchmark repo rate (short-term lending rate), the six-member MPC headed by RBI
Governor Urjit Patel
may adopt a cautious approach on February 8, especially in view of spike in crude oil
prices and growing protectionist sentiment with Donald Trump taking charge as the US President.
Oil
(Brent) prices have risen to $56.8 per barrel, while President Trump
has announced a host of protectionist measures which will impact the global economy, including India.
According to PNB Managing Director Usha Ananthasubramanian there is an all-round expectation of 25 basis points cut in interest rate.
However, the transmission has already taken place and the further rate cut
would depend on how long this low-cost deposits
stays with the bank.
"Most of the banks
have already front-loaded rate cut
and if need be there would be further rate cut," she said.
In Patel's first policy review as RBI
Governor in October, which was also the maiden review of the MPC, the repo rate was reduced by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent.
In the following policy meet in December, the repo rate was retained at 6.25 per cent. However, RBI
has cut repo by 1.75 per cent since January 2015.
"We are expecting 25 basis points cut in repo rate because of macroeconomic factors like inflation, fiscal deficit are conducive for reduction. Given the growth-oriented budget, there is a widespread speculation that RBI
would respond in the same spirit," Bank
of Maharashtra Executive Director R K Gupta said.
There are expectations of 25 basis point rate cut
as there is excess liquidity in the system, UCO Bank
MD CEO R K Takkar said.
Bandhan Bank
Chairman and Managing Director Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said that the RBI
is unlikely to cut rate as banks
are flush with funds.
According to industry body Ficci, the RBI
is likely to maintain status quo in the upcoming monetary policy meet and cut rates in the first half of the financial year 2017-18.
Rising for the fifth straight month, retail inflation or CPI-based inflation quickened to 5.61 per cent in December, mainly on costlier vegetables and cereals, limiting the headroom for the RBI
to lower rates.
However, WPI or wholesale inflation-based inflation fell in December but the rate of decline at 0.73 per cent was the slowest in last one year as food prices shot up, indicating the return of inflationary pressures.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU