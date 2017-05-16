Mswipe to acquire PayU's offline POS business operations

Company
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Mswipe Technologies Private Limited, India’s largest independent point of sale (POS) merchant acquirer and network provider, and PayU, India’s leading internet payment service provider have collaborated for digital payments.

Under this partnership, Mswipe will merge PayU's existing offline POS division team into its existing operations and workforce expanding its network to 2,20,000 terminals, across over 550 cities with a combined team strength of 2,000 plus employees.



Also, this association will help both the brands to acquire new merchants and gain wider acceptance across categories as a payment option, a joint statement said.

The bilateral alliance between the companies will also allow the merchant base of Mswipe to benefit from numerous internet payment services offered by PayU India.
Moreover, PayU's wide variety of merchants across sectors will have an access to Mswipe for their entire POS services related requirement.

PayU will continue to expand its direct presence in the online fintech and payments space.

