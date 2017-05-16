Mswipe to acquire PayU's offline POS business operations

Both the brands to acquire new merchants & gain wider acceptance as a payment option

Technologies Private Limited, India’s largest independent (POS) merchant acquirer and network provider, and PayU, India’s leading internet payment service provider have collaborated for payments.



Under this partnership, will merge PayU's existing offline division team into its existing operations and workforce expanding its network to 2,20,000 terminals, across over 550 cities with a combined team strength of 2,000 plus employees.



Also, this association will help both the brands to acquire new merchants and gain wider acceptance across categories as a payment option, a joint statement said.



The bilateral alliance between the will also allow the merchant base of to benefit from numerous internet payment services offered by

Moreover, PayU's wide variety of merchants across sectors will have an access to for their entire services related requirement.



PayU will continue to expand its direct presence in the online fintech and payments space.



Press Trust of India