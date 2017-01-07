MUDRA loan disbursals take a hit due to demonetisation

-
Loan disbursals by Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency (MUDRA) slowed down in the third quarter of
"We have disbursed Rs 80,000 crore (from April 1 to December 31, 2016). There
"Otherwise, we would have reached much more than this (disbursal figure), Mammen said.
He was talking to reporters here on the sidelines of a function, where a portal of industry body ASSOCHAM to provide online access
Asked if he is confident of reaching the disbursal target of Rs 1.8 lakh crore for FY17, Mammen replied in the positive.
"We are hopeful. We will wait and watch how things shape up," he said and noted that loan sanction is generally "extremely well" in the last quarter.
The agency was established by the Modi Government with an initial corpus of Rs 5,000 crore to provide capital to all banks seeking
PMMY loans fall into three categories - Shishu (up to Rs 50,000), Kishore (Rs 50,000-Rs 5 lakh) and Tarun (Rs 5-10 lakh).
