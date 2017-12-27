Muhajirs in US welcome Trump's move to put Pakistan on notice

A group of Muhajirs in the US has lauded the for putting "on notice" for "harbouring" terror groups.



The term 'Muhajir' is used to describe the Urdu-speaking immigrants who left in 1947 and came to A large chunk of them settled in the province.



US Vice Mike Pence, during an unannounced trip to to assess the ground realities in the war-torn country, said that has put on notice for providing safe havens to the and other militant groups."As the said, so I say now: has much to gain from partnering with the US, and has much to lose by continuing to harbour criminals and terrorists," Pence had said, issuing another stern warning toIn a letter to Trump, the World Muhajir (WMC) welcomed the recent statement in this regard by Pence inThis is a "bold" policy in placing "on notice" regarding its ill-fated policy of harbouring and supporting terrorist organisations in South Asia, particularly through the powerful Pakistani military establishment and intelligence wing the (ISI), the WMC said.The WMC claimed that due to Muhajirs' strong opposition to radical Islamist voices in Pakistan, they are being singled out by military establishment through political persecution, extra-judicial killings, forced disappearances of Muhajir men, and a that continues to portray them as "agents of India" and "anti-state".In its letter, the WMC also offered to assist the Trump administration in formulating policy matters for as it relates toTrump, while announcing his Policy in August, had criticised for not doing enough to combat terrorism.Observing that Muhajirs are the most liberal, progressive and pro-Western people in Pakistan, the WMC said that they are America's natural allies in the region."If given a chance, Muhajirs can play a leading role in eliminating terrorism and violence from the region," the WMC said in the letter.The group offered unequivocal support to the Trump administration as it formulates a more tougher approach in dealing with Pakistan's duplicitous behaviour in the region, the letter added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)