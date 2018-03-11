Multiplex culture revolutionary for film industry: Kajal

When was a kid, she recalls, going out to watch a movie was a kind of huge picnic and nice outing for the entire family. That, its no longer the case in todays India, is unfortunate, says the who, however, adds that the multiplex culture is doing a world of good to the growth of film industry. "When I was a little child, I did go with my father every week, every week-end, with my entire family; it was a nice, big family affair; it was a huge picnic for us, nice outing where all of us could watch a nice movie, enjoy samosas, have cold drinks and enjoy ourselves", she told Now, things are changing, the 'Singham' actor, who has predominantly worked in Telugu and Tamil films, said. First of all, most importantly, families are unfortunately fragmenting and people dont end up spending that much time together. "I wish they still do that. I wish kids of today experience cinema the way we experienced it", she said. Kajal said she used to be very excited when she was a kid, booked tickets 2-3 weeks before the show and looked forward to watching the movie for days together. "So, I really hope it still stays that way. The charm and joy of going and watching a movie still remains intact", she said. But Kajal also said the whole new multiplex culture today is good for the film industry. Terming it "revolutionary", she said "cinema has been taken far more seriously as an industry because of the multiplex culture". Speaking about her personal life, Kajal said as of now, she is not thinking about her "Mr.

Right". On whether her "Mr. Right" will be from within the film industry or outside of it, Kajal said: "I havent thought about it; its not like I have a very narrow mindset about these things. The person is more important than the industry he belongs to". She is open to the idea of acting in other languages and even international and said scripts she evaluated did not fit what she was expecting and, so, she did not take the proposals forward. "I am open to all languages; I have never seen language as a barrier when it comes to performance, when it comes to acting. Its more about the script, story that I am telling, and if I get that in any other language, regional cinema or even international, I will be more than happy to do it", Kajal said. She is focused on acting as a career and has not thought about venturing into direction or production as yet, but was appreciative of her colleagues in the industry who have done that widening their horizons.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)