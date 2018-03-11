Munjal calls for better infrastructure to make golf popular

Hero MotoCorp Managing Director and CEO Pawan Munjal today called for better infrastructure and facilities for the growth of golf in the country. For starters, there is a dire need to have more public golf courses, which can be accessed by budding golfers," said Munjal, former Chairman of the Asian PGA Tour Board of Directors and the Past President of Professional Golfers Association of India (PGAI). "Currently out of the 250-plus golf courses in India, only a handful is open to the public or walk-ins.
The golfing infrastructure has to be made accessible and affordable to greater numbers. "That will kindle interest and love for the game in the general public and parents, who will then be motivated to let their kids take up the sport, said Munjal on the sidelines of Hero Indian Open today. Munjal agrees that the development of golf courses in India is on a rise but he feels that most of these are real estate led and tourism-oriented. No doubt, these aspects are important, but we need both -- championship courses for the game at the higher levels and basic facilities such as driving ranges, public courses and academies to promote the game at beginner's level.
