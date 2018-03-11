Munjal calls for better infrastructure to make golf popular

today called for better infrastructure and facilities for the growth of in the country. For starters, there is a dire need to have more public courses, which can be accessed by budding golfers," said Munjal, former of the Asian Board of Directors and the Past of Professional Golfers Association of (PGAI). "Currently out of the 250-plus courses in India, only a handful is open to the public or walk-ins.

The golfing infrastructure has to be made accessible and affordable to greater numbers. "That will interest and love for the game in the general public and parents, who will then be motivated to let their kids take up the sport, said on the sidelines of Hero Indian Open today. agrees that the development of courses in is on a rise but he feels that most of these are led and tourism-oriented. No doubt, these aspects are important, but we need both -- championship courses for the game at the higher levels and basic facilities such as driving ranges, public courses and academies to promote the game at beginner's level.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)