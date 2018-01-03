Munro blasts record century as New Zealand crush West Indies

smashed his way into the record books as crushed the by 119 runs in the final here today to sweep the series.



Munro, with a rollicking 104 off 53 deliveries, became the to hit three centuries in international as posted an imposing 243 for five, their highest total.



The reply began disastrously with openers and out without scoring in Tim Southee's opening over.Their innings folded at 124 for nine in 16.3 overs with Shai Hope unable to bat after being injured while fielding.It ended a disappointing tour for the with winning both Tests, the three one-day internationals and two Twenty20s with one match washed out.With the two down for one run after five balls, did his best to rebuild the innings and ensured the tourists kept up with New Zealand's run rate for the first eight overs.But the introduction of spin saw Fletcher's innings come to an end. He was bowled by Ish Sodhi for 46, and the momentum fizzled.From 80 for four after eight overs, the last five West Indies wickets fell for 44 runs in 51 balls.was in majestic form as he blasted away at the top of the innings.He faced 53 balls, smacking 10 sixes and three fours.With previous centuries against and Bangladesh, he moved ahead of a group of four players, including Gayle, who have two international T20 centuries.and gave a flying start to their innings with a century partnership.It was a timely return to form for Guptill with 63 off 38 balls after struggling against the earlier in the series.Rayad Emrit, selected to make his T20 debut two months short of his 37th birthday, celebrated by breaking the New Zealand opening stand when he had Guptill caught behind.lasted until the first ball of the last over when he drove a Carlos Brathwaite full toss straight to Shimron Hetmyer at long on.

