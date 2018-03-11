Muslim woman lodges complaint against husband

A 26-year-old Muslim woman here has lodged a complaint against her husband, days after he allegedly "divorced" her and sent the document to her house by post, police said today. In the police complaint lodged yesterday, the woman accused her 31-year-old husband of "mentally and physically torturing" her ever since they got married in December last year, a said. Following the complaint, a case was registered under IPC sections 417, 420 (punishment for cheating) and 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) against the man, who runs an auto-rickshaw, police said. The woman alleged tha that her husband, without the her knowledge or that ofher parents, got their signatures on some documents (divorce declaration documents) in the last week of February. On March 7 he sent the documents by post through a local qazi to her house, police said, adding no arrest has been made as they would the couple. "We are investigating whether the divorce was given as per procedures/formalities or not.

The case will be transferred to the here," of told A further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)