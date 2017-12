Muslim women have found way to free themselves of practice of

In his first remarks on the issue of instant triple talaq after a bill banning it was cleared by the Lok Sabha, Modi today said Muslim women have finally found a way out to "free" themselves from the practice after "years of hardship".



He also said in 2018, people should work towards all- round development of the nation as his pushes for reforms measures to tackle black money, corruption, benami properties and the evils of casteism and



Modi said the mantra for the New Year should be "reform, perform, transform" and called for 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (together with all development for all).Without referring to the Muslim women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill passed by last week, Modi said, "The hardship faced by Muslim mothers and sisters over triple talaq is not hidden from anyone. After years of struggle, they have found a way of freeing themselves from (the practice) of instant triple talaq."The PM was delivering the inaugural address at the 85th Sivagiri Pilgrimage Celebrations, at Sivagiri Mutt, Varkala, via video conference.Sivagiri is the holy abode of one of the great saints and social reformers SreeModi said reformers such as Jyotiba Phule, Savitri Bai, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, and Dayanand Saraswati have fought a long battle for the rights and uplift of women."Today, their souls will be happy to see the big step taken for women's rights," he said.In his address, the also called upon people rise above caste and religious lines and work towards the betterment of all. Quoting saints, he said people will have to believe in 'karma' so that can prosper in the years to come.

