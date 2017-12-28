Mustard seed futures rise 0.51% on spot demand

seed prices rose 0.51 per cent to Rs 3,963 per in futures trade today after the accumulation of fresh positions by operators, driven by spot market demand.



Marketmen said traders widened positions in line with strong demand from mills in spot markets resulting in an uptick in seed futures prices.



At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange counter, delivery for the January contract advanced by Rs 20, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 3,963 per quintal, with an open interest of 41,960 lots.Similarly, delivery for February contracts rose Rs 13, or 0.32 per cent, to Rs 4,131 per quintal, with an open interest of 23,880 lots.

