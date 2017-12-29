Muted demand drags down jeera futures 0.64 pc

Jeera prices declined by 0.64 per cent to Rs 21,535 per in futures trade today as traders cut down positions amid easing demand at the spot markets.



Improved arrivals from major producing belts also fuelled the downtrend.



In futures trading at the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, jeera for delivery in January fell by Rs 140, or 0.64 per cent, to Rs 21,535 per with an open interest of 12,570 lots.On similar lines, the spice for delivery in March traded lower by Rs 100, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 17,680 per in 5,811 lots.Analysts said trimming of positions by participants amid subdued demand at the spot market, mainly led to the fall in jeera prices in futures trade.

