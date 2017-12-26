Mutko suspends Russian football role to fight Olympic ban

Russian Vitaly Mutko, who has been hit with a lifetime ban from the Olympic Games over doping, said he is suspending his role as of the while he contests the ban in the of Arbitration for Sport.



"I have decided to file the claim in the CAS tomorrow," he said.



"So that our organisations are not disturbed during the legal investigation... I have asked to suspend my duties for up to six months," Mutko told journalists after a meeting of the RFU executive committee.He said that he will continue his duties in the as well as preparing which is being staged in this summer until Russian leadership decides otherwise."Regarding the issues of relationship with and the organising committee, as long as the (Vladimir Putin) trusts me, I continue to work as deputy and oversee the preparations for the world championships," he said.He said he would "suggest" stepping down as of the he heads, but "it would be decided by the head of state, the head of and the supervisory board."Mutko said RFU's will become for the duration of his own suspension, which could last less than six months depending on the duration of the legal proceedings.Alayev told journalists that his goal would be to "keep stability" and "avoid any scandal" during the six months.Mutko said he decided to contest his ban in because failure to do so would make him seem guilty. However, he denied that he is resigning."I'm not resigning, my mandate is still active."The had been banned from the Rio 2016 Games. This month he was banned for life from all Olympic Games after the said he was involved in a state-backed doping programme.- 'understands' decision -===============================Despite the ban, Mutko has retained his role as head of the 2018has contacted Canadian about his report about state-organised doping in which named several Russian footballers.said Monday that Mutko's decision will not impact" understands Mr Mutko's decision which was also taken in the best interest of next summer. thanks Mr. Mutko for this responsible step and for the work carried out so far for the World Cup," said a"Mr Mutko's decision will have no impact on the successful staging of next summer, as FIFA, the Russian government, RFU and the local organising committee continue their fruitful cooperation on the preparations for according to plan."Mutko, 58, had until now retained his posts in throughout the doping scandal, and was even promoted from minister. He has dismissed doping allegation as an attempt to create an image of an "axis of evil" against his country.Mutko maintained Russian athletes at the 2014 Sochi were clean and that "did a colossal job" to meet requirements by the world anti-doping body to clear its name.Mutko in March was barred from sitting on the Council, the world body's ruling top table where the Russian official had a seat since 2009.His participation was blocked because of potential conflicts of interest with his role.

