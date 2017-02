An accused in a triple murder during 2013- has been arrested from Titawi area in the district, said on Friday.

Sunil alias Lala, who is accused of killing three youths at Mohammadpur-Raisingh village in the district during the 2013 riots, was arrested on Thursday.

The accused was carrying a reward of Rs 5,000, crime branch incharge Sunil Sharma said here.

The communal clashes in Muzaffarnagar and adjoining areas in 2013 had claimed 60 lives and displaced over 40,000 people.