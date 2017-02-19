My husband creating safe, prosperous US: Melania Trump

US President is creating a country of great safety and prosperity, First Lady said as she kicked off his campaign-style rally in with a well-known Christian prayer.

"My husband is creating a country of great safety and prosperity," Melania told a crowd of over 9,000 people in Melbourne,

The First Lady called for unity among all Americans cutting across the political divide.

"The America we envision is one that works for all Americans. And where all Americans can work and succeed. A nation committed to a greater civility and unity between people from all sides of the political divide," she said.

Melania opened the rally with the words "let us pray," before beginning her recitation of the Lord's Prayer.

"Our Father, who art in Heaven, hallowed be thy name. Thy Kingdom come, thy will be done, on Earth as it is in Heaven," she read from the lectern, ending the prayer with an "Amen."

Melania said she will stay true to herself and to the people notwithstanding what the opposition has to say about her.

"I will always stay true to myself and be truthful to you, no matter what the opposition is saying about me," she said, adding she will act in the best interest of Americans.

"I'm committed to creating and supporting initiatives dear to my heart, which will have impact on women and children all around the world," she said.

later expressed surprise over his wife reciting the prayer.

"I didn't know that Melania was going to be saying the Lord's Prayer, but I thought that was very beautiful. Thank you. Thank you," he said.