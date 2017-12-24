My suspension warning to non-corrupt officers:DGP Jacob Thomas

DGP Jacob Thomas, the senior-most in who was recently suspended for criticising the state government, today said the action was in "retaliation" of his anti- stand and a "warning" to all public servants who stood against



Besides the suspension, Thomas was also served with two memos this month by the CPI(M)-led government, citing service rule violations in two books penned by him.



One among them is his bare-all autobiography 'Sravukalkkoppam Neenthumpol' (Swimming Along With Sharks).The top cop had triggered a row by initiating a probe against high-profile persons, including ministers, politicians and bureaucrats during his tenure asHe said he would continue to raise his voice against but rejected rumours that he would enter"My suspension is a warning to all potential public servants who act against The message to them (from the government) is very clear...you should tide with corruption," told"Those who are in power can retaliate against officers in various ways. Suspension is one of such means. But I will continue to blow the whistle on corruption," he said.had last week issued directions for suspension of the as the of the (IMG) in under relevant sections of the All India Service Rules as some of his recent remarks had shown the state in poor light.At a seminar on International Anti- Day on December 9, Thomas lashed out at the government, alleging that there was total breakdown of rule of law in the state.He also accused the of not "properly handling" the situation due to Cyclone Ockhi.Alleging that all "corrupt forces" are united in the state and are in positions of power, the had also claimed there was a conscious attempt to silence those who stood againstIn the suspension order, the pointed out that the statements by Thomas were "certainly inflammatory in nature" and "unwarranted and unbecoming of an of his stature".However, Thomas said he completely stood by what he said and has no regret over that.He said he had been organising programmes to mark the International Anti- Day for the last four years to raise public awareness on and urge people to fight it."This year also I took part in a seminar as part of the day and cautioned people about some possible ways of My job is to create awareness about What is wrong in it?" he asked.During the speech, Thomas had criticised the way in which the Rs 1,400 crore tsunami fund was used for rehabilitation in the state.It had triggered widespread debate as the statement came in the wake of the seeking central funds to tide over the Ockhi cyclone which hit the shores on November 29-30.Stressing that there are many ways to sabotage a probe into charges, Thomas said it was the government's duty to give necessary protection to public servants who act against"Those who act against and expose such wrongdoing in the system should be protected under the Centre's Whistle Blowers Protection Act," he said.Interestingly, Thomas, during his about 30 year-long career, had sought protection under the WBP Act three times.The first was during his tenure as the of in 2005 and then while probing the bar bribery scam, Pattoor land case and disproportionate wealth case of a senior bureaucrat as the Vigilance ADGP in 2015.He also sought WBP protection last year as Vigilance chief during investigation of charges against some top bureaucrats.The had earned ire of the ruling CPI(M) after he registered a vigilance case against the then industries E P Jayarajan over charges of nepotism, following which he had to resign from the Cabinet.K M Abraham and Additional Chief Secretary had lodged a complaint with the chief against Thomas after the vigilance department raided their residences over alleged disproportionate assets.The had sore relations with the previous Congress-led UDF also.

