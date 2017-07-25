North Korea preparing for another missile test: US defence official

Speculation intensified today that is preparing another to coincide with a anniversary, just weeks after conducting its first successful test of an ICBM that experts warned could reach



and South Korean media reports cited intelligence and officials as saying transporter vehicles carrying launching equipment had been seen on the move.



The test -- which both and officials warned could be of another intercontinental (ICBM)-- could coincide with the 64th anniversary of the end of the Korean War on July 27, reports said.This is a public holiday in the nuclear-armed North and celebrated as Victory Day.The two Koreas have remained technically at war since the three-year conflict ended only with a ceasefire rather than a full peace treaty."Movements by transporter erector launchers carrying (ICBM) launch tubes have been continuously observed in North Pyongan (province)," a South Korean government source was quoted as saying by the country's Yonhap news agency."There is a high possibility that the North may carry out (the test-launch) around the July 27 armistice day."The North in 2014 marked the armistice anniversary by firing a Scud-B short-range missile on July 26.Yonhap also cited a South Korean source as saying may be preparing to test a new type of ICBM or an intermediate-range missile.On Monday CNN cited a defence official as saying the North appeared to be preparing for another That official said transporter vehicles carrying launching equipment were seen arriving at Kusong in North Pyongan last Friday.The network earlier cited intelligence as indicating preparations for another test of an ICBM or intermediate-range missile.Kusong has been the scene of past tests, including in May when an intermediate-range travelled more than 700 kilometres.triggered global alarm on July 4, Independence Day, when it test-fired its first ICBM which experts believe can reach -- a landmark development in itsNorth Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, who personally oversaw the launch, described it as gift to the "American bastards".The ICBM brings within reach Pyongyang's long-held dream of a missile that can deliver an atomic warhead to the continental United States, and presents President Donald Trump with a stark challenge.The North last week refused to respond to the South's offer to open dialogue to ease tension."We're keeping close surveillance on the North for possible provocative acts", a South Korean defence ministry spokesman told AFP.Yonhap also quoted a different government source as saying that an 1,800-tonne North Korean submarine in the Sea of Japan (East Sea) may be collecting data to prepare for a test-launch from the North's largest submarine.The North last August successfully test-fired a submarine-launched