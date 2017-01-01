TRENDING ON BS
N Korea: Developing long-range missiles 'in final stages'

Under Kim, North Korea has seen steady progress in its nuclear and missile programs

AP/PTI  |  Seoul 

Kim Jong Un, North Korea
File photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (AP/PTI)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is quoted as saying in a New Year's message that his country's development of banned long-range missiles is in "final stages."

Kim's address was monitored by South Korea's Yonhap news agency on Sunday.

Under Kim, who rose to power following his father's death in 2011, North Korea has seen steady progress in its nuclear and missile programs, including two nuclear tests this year.

It recently claimed a series of technical breakthroughs in its goal of developing a long-range nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States.

UN resolutions call for an end to North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.

