TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

China to develop floating n-power platform

UC Berkeley, Donald Trump and the muddled ethics of no-platforming
Business Standard

N Korean leader's half-brother assassinated in Malaysia: News reoport

Kim Jong-Nam was killed on Monday

AFP | PTI  |  Seoul 

Kim Jong-Un
Kim Jong-Un

The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has been assassinated in Malaysia, a South Korean news agency reported on Tuesday.

Yonhap news agency quoted a Seoul government source as saying Kim Jong-Nam was killed on Monday but giving no further details.



Officials in Seoul were not immediately available for comment.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

N Korean leader's half-brother assassinated in Malaysia: News reoport

Kim Jong-Nam was killed on Monday

Kim Jong-Nam was killed on Monday The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has been assassinated in Malaysia, a South Korean news agency reported on Tuesday.

Yonhap news agency quoted a Seoul government source as saying Kim Jong-Nam was killed on Monday but giving no further details.

Officials in Seoul were not immediately available for comment. image
Business Standard
177 22

N Korean leader's half-brother assassinated in Malaysia: News reoport

Kim Jong-Nam was killed on Monday

The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has been assassinated in Malaysia, a South Korean news agency reported on Tuesday.

Yonhap news agency quoted a Seoul government source as saying Kim Jong-Nam was killed on Monday but giving no further details.

Officials in Seoul were not immediately available for comment.

image
Business Standard
177 22