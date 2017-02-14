N Korean leader's half-brother assassinated in Malaysia: News reoport

-
The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has been assassinated in Malaysia, a South Korean news agency reported on Tuesday.
Yonhap news agency quoted a Seoul government source as saying Kim Jong-Nam was killed on Monday but giving no further details.
Officials in Seoul were not immediately available for comment.
