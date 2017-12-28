Nadal pulls out of Brisbane, but says yes to Australian Open

World No.1 has withdrawn from the International with a knee injury, but said he still intends to play in next month's Australian Open.



The Spaniard, who hasn't played since losing to David Goffin at the World Tour Finals in London, was scheduled to start his season in this weekend, but said he would now not be coming.



"I am sorry to announce I won't be coming to this year," said on today."My intention was to play but I am still not ready after last year's long season and the late start of my preparation."But said he still planned to play in the year's opening Grand Slam tournament, starting in on January 15."I will be seeing my Aussie fans when I land on the 4th (of January) in and start there my preparation for the Australian Open," he added.Reports casting doubt over Nadal's recovery from an to his right knee surfaced last week when he pulled out of an exhibition in this week and took at least four days off from practice.Nadal, 31, has had a stellar 2017, claiming a 10th French Open, a third crown and the year-ending world number one spot.added two Masters titles at and to his triumphs at and Flushing Meadows, finishing the campaign with six trophies.The 16-time Grand Slam champion also secured the year- ending top ranking for a fourth time.

