TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

After capping stent prices, govt says won't regulate other medical devices
Business Standard

Satya Nadella discusses rural digital programme with Ravi Shankar Prasad

Nadella represents a powerful statement of extraordinary contribution of India's talent: IT minister

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

satya nadella
Union Minister for Electronics & Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad with Microsoft CEO Satya Narayana Nadella during a meeting in New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella today met IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and discussed the company's rural digital initiatives and leveraging LinkedIn for creating employment opportunities.

"Microsoft is doing good work in India. In particular, we have appreciated their initiative for digital inclusion in village, the Harisal pilot project in Maharashtra where they brought in technology and connectivity for digital health and digital education...," Prasad said after the 30-minute meeting.



"This is something I am considering for replication in our larger vision for Digi Gaon initiative," he added.

Prasad said that other issues discussed included "LinkedIn involvement in skilling professionals to be exposed to good job opportunities".

The issue of H-1B visas did not figure at the meeting with the India-born CEO of Microsoft, he said.

The Minister said Nadella represented a powerful statement of "extraordinary contribution of India's talent" and accomplishments.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Satya Nadella discusses rural digital programme with Ravi Shankar Prasad

Nadella represents a powerful statement of extraordinary contribution of India's talent: IT minister

Nadella represents a powerful statement of extraordinary contribution of India's talent: IT minister Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella today met IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and discussed the company's rural digital initiatives and leveraging LinkedIn for creating employment opportunities.

"Microsoft is doing good work in India. In particular, we have appreciated their initiative for digital inclusion in village, the Harisal pilot project in Maharashtra where they brought in technology and connectivity for digital health and digital education...," Prasad said after the 30-minute meeting.

"This is something I am considering for replication in our larger vision for Digi Gaon initiative," he added.

Prasad said that other issues discussed included "LinkedIn involvement in skilling professionals to be exposed to good job opportunities".

The issue of H-1B visas did not figure at the meeting with the India-born CEO of Microsoft, he said.

The Minister said Nadella represented a powerful statement of "extraordinary contribution of India's talent" and accomplishments. image
Business Standard
177 22

Satya Nadella discusses rural digital programme with Ravi Shankar Prasad

Nadella represents a powerful statement of extraordinary contribution of India's talent: IT minister

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella today met IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and discussed the company's rural digital initiatives and leveraging LinkedIn for creating employment opportunities.

"Microsoft is doing good work in India. In particular, we have appreciated their initiative for digital inclusion in village, the Harisal pilot project in Maharashtra where they brought in technology and connectivity for digital health and digital education...," Prasad said after the 30-minute meeting.

"This is something I am considering for replication in our larger vision for Digi Gaon initiative," he added.

Prasad said that other issues discussed included "LinkedIn involvement in skilling professionals to be exposed to good job opportunities".

The issue of H-1B visas did not figure at the meeting with the India-born CEO of Microsoft, he said.

The Minister said Nadella represented a powerful statement of "extraordinary contribution of India's talent" and accomplishments.

image
Business Standard
177 22