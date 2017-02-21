Satya Nadella discusses rural digital programme with Ravi Shankar Prasad

-
ALSO READFlipkart switches to Microsoft to power its cloud as Nadella woos start-ups Satya Nadella seeks to change Microsoft's image Microsoft using AI to empower people, transform world: Satya Nadella Microsoft wants to empower everyone and every organisation: Nadella Microsoft chief Satya Nadella to visit India in February
-
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella today met IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and discussed the company's rural digital initiatives and leveraging LinkedIn for creating employment opportunities.
"Microsoft is doing good work in India. In particular, we have appreciated their initiative for digital inclusion in village, the Harisal pilot project in Maharashtra where they brought in technology and connectivity for digital health and digital education...," Prasad said after the 30-minute meeting.
"This is something I am considering for replication in our larger vision for Digi Gaon initiative," he added.
Prasad said that other issues discussed included "LinkedIn involvement in skilling professionals to be exposed to good job opportunities".
The issue of H-1B visas did not figure at the meeting with the India-born CEO of Microsoft, he said.
The Minister said Nadella represented a powerful statement of "extraordinary contribution of India's talent" and accomplishments.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU