Price support scheme: Nafed to buy 25,000 tonne onion from Nashik next week

Cooperative will procure 25,000 tonne of fresh from and the buying will commence next week, Kumar said on Thursday.

The procurement is being undertaken on behalf of the government to serve the dual purpose of ensuring better price to farmers during peak arrival and storing the commodity for later disposal in the market when spike.

"The arrival of rabi crop is picking up and even the moisture content is good. So, we will begin the procurement next week," said.

About 25,000 tonne will be purchased mainly from Lasalgaon, Asia's biggest onion market, as well as Pimpalgaon mandi in district.

(National Agricultural Cooperative Federation of India) will store 5,000 tonne in its unit, while the rest will be kept in hired storage godowns in and around these two mandis, he added.

said the stored onions will be disposed of after 2-3 months as per the government's directions.

Besides Nafed, the government has directed cooperative NCCF and government agency to procure 5,000 tonne and 1,000 tonne of onions, respectively from

At present, onion is sold at Rs 7-8 per kg at Lasalgaon mandi and the prices are expected to show a downtrend once the arrival peaks in the coming weeks.

Rabi onion contributes 65 per cent of the country's total output, which is estimated to be 4.5 per cent lower at 21.4 million tonne in the 2017-18 crop year (July-June) when compared with last year, as per official data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)