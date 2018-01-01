JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

TVS Motor Dec sales jump 39%

We need to be a little more on guard: Jackman on harassment
Business Standard

Nagland CM calls upon people to build a new & better state

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

Nagaland Chief Minister T R Zeliang today wished the people of the state on the occasion of New Year and called upon all to build a new and better state.

In his message, Zeliang called upon all the people to build a new perspective and a new goal for the state.


"Let us together build a new and better Nagaland," he said.

Governor P B Acharya extending wishes to the people for New Year said political stability, respectful agreement resulting in permanent peace is the need of the hour.

He hoped that the year ahead will bring about development and prosperity to the state.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 17:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements