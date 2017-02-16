Nagpur must be saved from BJP's grip, says Shiv Sena

Devendra Fadnavis compares Mumbai to Patna but Nagpur has become the crime capital of the world

Devendra Fadnavis compares Mumbai to Patna but Nagpur has become the crime capital of the world

In a scathing attack on Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis alleging poor and order situation in his home turf Nagpur, the on Thursday said the city must be saved from the clutches of the and wondered if the city is on its way to become the "crime capital of the world."



"The Chief Minister and his men ( leaders) are eyeing and when CM's own city is in shambles. While the CM compares to Patna, he should first answer if has been left to become the crime capital of the world," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.



The editorial comes in the backdrop of relations between the two parties hitting all-time low ahead of the civic polls, despite continuing to share power in the state and at the Centre.



It said that recently was in the grip of dengue and the BJP-controlled civic administration was unable to contain its spread, as opposed to the Sena-ruled corporation, which made sufficient arrangements to tackle the situation.



The edit claimed that illegal constructions are thriving in and roads across the city have been dug up where several people have lost their lives.



There are no roads or footpaths there but only potholes. Contractors go unpunished leading to the disastrous condition of roads, it said.



"The deteriorating and order situation in is having ill effects on schools as well. The CM is from and holds the Home portfolio. Yet, people are at risk of an untoward incidents everyday.



Women are not safe. Cases of murders, dacoity and rapes are on the rise. Women fear to go out after sunset and there are scores of chain snatching incidents being reported in Nagpur," it said.



"The CM cannot see all of this but compares to The CM and his ministers are misleading people. It is important to save cities like from the crocodile jaws of the before they turn into Chicago," the Sena warned.

Press Trust of India