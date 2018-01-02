Naidu asks MPs not to talk during obituary references

M Venkaiah Naidu, who has been attempting to ensure discipline in the House, today asked the members not to talk when obituary references are being made.



Soon after the House mourned the death of a former member, said he noticed that some were engrossed in discussions when the obituary reference was being read by the



He asked the members to refrain from doing saying it sent a wrong message.Earlier, the House mourned the death of its former member R Margabandu on December 28, at the age of 83 years.An by profession, Margabandu represented Tamil Nadu in the from July 1995 to July 2001. He was the of the party in the House.In the passing away of Margabandu, the country has lost a distinguished parliamentarian and a noted lawyer, said in his obituary reference.Members stood in silence as a mark of respect for the departed soul.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)