TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Travel bookings for Monsoon witness 60% growth: Report
Business Standard

Venkaiah Naidu presents 100 volumes of collected works of Mahatma Gandhi

Collected works is an invaluable opportunity to study life teachings of Father of Nation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Venkaiah Naidu
Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu briefing the media on the 'Changing Face of Urban India - Challenges, Efforts and Outcomes', at National Media Centre in New Delhi

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday presented 100 volumes of collected works of Mahatma Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for the Parliament Library.

Naidu described the collected works as a "monumental document" of Gandhi's thoughts, which he spoke and wrote from 1884, when he was a 15-year-old boy, till his assassination on January 30, 1948.



He said Gandhi's writings played an instrumental role in weaving the freedom movement together with the morals of truth and non-violence.

The minister said the collected works gave an "invaluable opportunity" to study the life teachings of the 'Father of Nation'.

"It was our responsibility to preserve his thoughts/ writings and disseminate it to our future generations," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said Gandhi's simple message to the common people during the national movement evoked a sense of popular participation, feeling of oneness and unity for the nation.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Venkaiah Naidu presents 100 volumes of collected works of Mahatma Gandhi

Collected works is an invaluable opportunity to study life teachings of Father of Nation

Collected works is an invaluable opportunity to study life teachings of Father of Nation Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday presented 100 volumes of collected works of Mahatma Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for the Parliament Library.

Naidu described the collected works as a "monumental document" of Gandhi's thoughts, which he spoke and wrote from 1884, when he was a 15-year-old boy, till his assassination on January 30, 1948.

He said Gandhi's writings played an instrumental role in weaving the freedom movement together with the morals of truth and non-violence.

The minister said the collected works gave an "invaluable opportunity" to study the life teachings of the 'Father of Nation'.

"It was our responsibility to preserve his thoughts/ writings and disseminate it to our future generations," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said Gandhi's simple message to the common people during the national movement evoked a sense of popular participation, feeling of oneness and unity for the nation. image
Business Standard
177 22

Venkaiah Naidu presents 100 volumes of collected works of Mahatma Gandhi

Collected works is an invaluable opportunity to study life teachings of Father of Nation

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday presented 100 volumes of collected works of Mahatma Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for the Parliament Library.

Naidu described the collected works as a "monumental document" of Gandhi's thoughts, which he spoke and wrote from 1884, when he was a 15-year-old boy, till his assassination on January 30, 1948.

He said Gandhi's writings played an instrumental role in weaving the freedom movement together with the morals of truth and non-violence.

The minister said the collected works gave an "invaluable opportunity" to study the life teachings of the 'Father of Nation'.

"It was our responsibility to preserve his thoughts/ writings and disseminate it to our future generations," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said Gandhi's simple message to the common people during the national movement evoked a sense of popular participation, feeling of oneness and unity for the nation.

image
Business Standard
177 22