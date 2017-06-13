Venkaiah Naidu presents 100 volumes of collected works of Mahatma Gandhi

Collected works is an invaluable opportunity to study life teachings of Father of Nation

Collected works is an invaluable opportunity to study life teachings of Father of Nation

Union minister M on Tuesday presented 100 volumes of collected works of to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for the Library.



Naidu described the collected works as a "monumental document" of Gandhi's thoughts, which he spoke and wrote from 1884, when he was a 15-year-old boy, till his assassination on January 30, 1948.



He said Gandhi's writings played an instrumental role in weaving the freedom movement together with the morals of truth and non-violence.



The minister said the collected works gave an "invaluable opportunity" to study the life teachings of the 'Father of Nation'.



"It was our responsibility to preserve his thoughts/ writings and disseminate it to our future generations," he said.



Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said Gandhi's simple message to the common people during the movement evoked a sense of popular participation, feeling of oneness and unity for the nation.

Press Trust of India