Venkaiah Naidu presents 100 volumes of collected works of Mahatma Gandhi

Union minister M on Tuesday presented 100 volumes of collected works of to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for the Library.



Naidu described the collected works as a "monumental document" of Gandhi's thoughts, which he spoke and wrote from 1884, when he was a 15-year-old boy, till his assassination on January 30, 1948.

He said Gandhi's writings played an instrumental role in weaving the freedom movement together with the morals of truth and non-violence.The minister said the collected works gave an "invaluable opportunity" to study the life teachings of the 'Father of Nation'."It was our responsibility to preserve his thoughts/ writings and disseminate it to our future generations," he said.Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said Gandhi's simple message to the common people during the movement evoked a sense of popular participation, feeling of oneness and unity for the nation.