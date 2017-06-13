Venkaiah Naidu presents 100 volumes of collected works of Mahatma Gandhi

-
-
Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday presented 100 volumes of collected works of Mahatma Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for the Parliament Library.
Naidu described the collected works as a "monumental document" of Gandhi's thoughts, which he spoke and wrote from 1884, when he was a 15-year-old boy, till his assassination on January 30, 1948.
He said Gandhi's writings played an instrumental role in weaving the freedom movement together with the morals of truth and non-violence.
The minister said the collected works gave an "invaluable opportunity" to study the life teachings of the 'Father of Nation'.
"It was our responsibility to preserve his thoughts/ writings and disseminate it to our future generations," he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Mahajan said Gandhi's simple message to the common people during the national movement evoked a sense of popular participation, feeling of oneness and unity for the nation.
