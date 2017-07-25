Name top 100 bank loan defaulters, demands Opposition in Rajya Sabha

in the today demanded publication of the names of top 100 and sought to know under whose protection they were "thriving".



Raising the issue through a point of order, Naresh Agarwal (SP) said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), at a recent meeting of the parliamentary committee, had stated that 12 biggest loan defaults accounted for 25% of the total or bad debt in the country.



But the has refused to publish their names, he said, adding if a student or a farmer defaults on loan, his or her name is published.But the big corporate are not being named, he said. "Is greater or the RBI," he asked.He demanded that the top 100 should be identified and their named published.The country deserves to know, "who these people are and under whose protection are they thriving," he said.He sought a response from Leader of the House and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was present in the House. But Jaitley did not offer any comments.Deputy Chairman said the matter raised is important but not a point of order.To this, Agarwal said approves the Budget and also the capital to be infused in the public sector banks.But his pleas when unheeded. But members of almost all supported Agrawal's demand.Public sector banks are saddled with non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans to the tune of a staggering Rs 6 lakh crore. Bad loans rose by over Rs 1 lakh crore in the first nine months of last financial year to Rs 6.07 lakh crore by December 31, 2016.Gross NPAs of public sector banks stood at Rs 5.02 lakh crore at the end of March 2016, up from Rs 2.67 lakh crore at the end of March 2015.

