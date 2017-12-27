Nanowire device can detect cancer with urine test

Scientists have developed a device that can detect microscopic levels of markers in the urine, an advance that could help non-invasively diagnose the deadly



Cells communicate with each other through a number of different mechanisms.



A less familiar mode of cellular transport is the extracellular vesicle (EV), which can be thought of as small "chunks" of a cell that are able to pinch off and circulate throughout the body to deliver cargo to other cells.These messengers have become increasingly recognised as crucial mediators of cell-to-cell communication.Researchers have developed a novel that can efficiently capture these EVs, and potentially use them to screen for"EVs are potentially useful as clinical markers. The composition of the molecules contained in an EV may provide a diagnostic signature for certain diseases," said Takao Yasui, from in"The ongoing challenge for physicians in any field is to find a that allows them to monitor their patients on a regular basis - for example, a simple test," said Yasui.Among the many molecules EVs have been found to harbor are microRNAs, which are short pieces of ribonucleic acid that play diverse roles in normal cellular biology.Critically, the presence of certain microRNAs in might serve as a red flag for serious conditions such as bladder and prostateWhile this important cargo could therefore theoretically aid physicians in diagnoses, there are still many technological hurdles that need to be overcome.One such hurdle: finding a feasible method to capture EVs in sufficient quantities to analyze them in a routine clinical setting."The content of EVs in is extremely low, at less than 0.01 per cent of the total fluid volume. This is a major barrier to their diagnostic utility," Yasui said."Our solution was to embed zinc oxide nanowires into a specialized polymer to create a material that we believed would be highly efficient at capturing these vesicles," he said."Our findings suggest that the device is indeed quite efficient. We obtained a collection rate of over 99 per cent, surpassing ultracentrifugation as well as other methods that are currently being used in the field," he added.To test the practicality of their device, researchers compared the microRNAs of EVs isolated from healthy patients with those isolated from patients who were already diagnosed with bladder, prostate, and other forms ofThe technique required only one millilitre of and found a substantially greater number and different types of microRNAs compared with the standard ultracentrifugation approach.

