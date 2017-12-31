Narrowly missed death: Efron on cycle trip with Hugh Jackman

said that he almost died during a cycling trip with his "The Greatest Showman" co-



The 30-year-old recalled the incident during his appearance with and Zendaya on "The Graham Show".



"I cycled with him in London, but I'm not one to ride a bike early in the morning in traffic so it turned out to be quite dangerous," told when asked how he prepared for his role in the"I followed Hugh around a few cars and suddenly there was a double decker bus right in front of me. I slammed on the brakes, went under the front tire and narrowly missed death," he added.Luckily, the "Baywatch" survived and was unharmed."Hugh was on the other side of the road and stuck up his thumb and just said, 'You good? Let's go,'" said.

