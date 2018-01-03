Nasdaq ends over 7,000 for 1st time, reflects growing US eco

US stocks begin their new year on a strong note, with the closing above 7,000 mark for the first time, driven mainly by the bullish industry.



At the closing, the technology-rich Composite Index had jumped 1.5 per cent to end the first session of the year at 7,006.90.



According to The Journal, it raced to 1,000 points in just eight month a pace not seen since the height of the boom.Nasdaq, which mainly focusses on index, jumped 28 per cent in 2017 as against the average of 25 per cent and 500s 19 per cent rise, it said.Riot Blockchain, a biotech-turned- company was the biggest winner in the run-up to the Composites latest milestone, the daily said.Large tech companies such as Apple, parent and have played a key role in it.Fox Business attributed this to rallying and consumer-discretionary stocks.According to the Journal, earnings for companies have soared in 2017, but they have been unable to keep up with price gains."The tech industry and its importance in the wider economy have changed dramatically since the last boom. In the late 1990s, investors were largely betting on the promise of the internet," it said."Today, with the decade-old boom and advances in areas like cloud and artificial intelligence, is deeply embedded into the way people work and do business, and has transformed and entertainment," the daily reported.Ryan Detrick, a at LPL Financial, said a good start to the year is usually followed by strong yearly performance.

