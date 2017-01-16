National award-winning filmmaker Deepak Roy dead at 67

Deepak Roy started his career as a film critic in 1974 and ventured into direction in 1982

Deepak Roy, known for his movie "Limit to Freedom" which won him a National award in 1996 under the category of best investigative film, has passed away at the age of 67.



Roy died on January 11 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence, here.



He started his career as a film critic in 1974 and ventured into direction in 1982. Roy helmed more than 90 documentary films, which he produced under his banner "Angik Films".



His best work includes "Limit to Freedom", which depicted the miserable plight of women prisoners of Tihar Jail and their bleak protests for any future.



His another creation was feature film "Dhanna" based on the real-life story of a young specially-abled boy who brings water to his parched village in rural Madhya Pradesh. Made in 1997, "Dhanna" won National award in the 'best film on other social issues' category.



Roy had made some of the acclaimed documentaries for the Sahitya Academy, including on Hindi poets Nagarjun and Kedar Nath Singh.



Roy is survived by his wife and nephew Amit Roy, who is a well-known Bollywood cinematographer.

Press Trust of India